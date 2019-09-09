Howell Art Walk Winners To Be Unveiled Friday

This Friday will mark the unveiling of the community final installment of the 2019 Howell Art Project.



For the past five years, Howell Main Street has brought public art to downtown Howell through the Howell Art Project, which this year incorporated the creation of three large-scale murals on buildings, along with work from more than 30 artists, of all ages and skill sets, displayed in downtown Howell and subject to a public voting process. The next chapter will kick off Friday night with an Art Walk & Unveiling Party. Guests will gather at the Howell Opera House for refreshments and a chance to mingle with the artists before attendees walk through downtown Howell to witness the unveiling of the top seven winners, including the People’s Choice Award winner. Tickets to the Art Walk & Unveiling Party are on sale now for $25/person through the link below. Proceeds from ticket sales support Howell Main Street and the Art Project in the years to come.



Meanwhile, the public is invited to participate in a free grand finale on Friday night at 9pm. Called LuminoCity, it’s an all-new illuminated and photographic experience that will take guests on an animated photographic journey of Howell through the years, projected onto the east façade of the historic Livingston County Courthouse. (JK)