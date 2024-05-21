Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority Millage Proposal

May 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Recreation Authority will have a millage request on the August ballot.



The Authority is comprised of the City of Howell and Genoa, Howell, Marion, and Oceola Townships. All contribute financially out of their general funds, which allow for reduced participation rates for residents. All five contribute equal funding of $124,500 each. It’s the only fixed revenue the Authority has towards its current $1.7 (m)million budget – everything else comes from things like program and membership fees, sponsorships, and events.



The proposal to appear on the August 6th ballot is for 0.5-mills, which for residents equates to about 21-cents a day or $75 per year for the average household located within the Recreation Authority. If approved, the five-year millage would go into effect on December 1st of 2024, with the last year being 2028.



Executive Director Tim Church tells WHMI costs continue to increase and they want to be able to expand programs and amenities and provide sustainable programming “without it costing an arm and leg to participants”. He noted they’re also trying to combat aging infrastructure but it’s difficult to do with the current revenue stream without drastically increasing program fees - which they don’t want to do because “they value the community’s dollar”.



Church pointed out that the millage has to pass in all five municipalities individually, so it’s not a popular vote. He said they’ll be doing their best to advocate to all of their municipalities that each one is supported by the other, and needed to be successful.



If passed, the millage will support the following:



-Reduced Fees - Residents can expect to see a reduction in fees around 15%. For

the average family user, that translates to a savings of about $160 per year. In addition, residents aged 75 and older will receive free membership to their facility and senior center.



-Infrastructure Improvements - This will provide funding for much-needed infrastructure improvements and future recreation amenities including enhancements to parks, trails, and facilities - ensuring that they remain safe, enjoyable, and accessible for all residents. Timelines for projects would be established in collaboration with the community to ensure its needs and preferences are considered.



-Enhanced Recreation Offerings – The Authority wants to broaden offerings that support the needs of residents. It will look to add adaptive recreation programs that provide individuals with disabilities the opportunity to participate in activities such as adaptive sports leagues, inclusive fitness classes, and sensory-friendly events. Additionally, it would look to bring new skill-building and hobby programs that will connect the community with unique and fulfilling recreational opportunities.



The Authority says “This minimal investment will have a significant impact on our residents, making our programs affordable and accessible to everyone regardless of age, income, or ability. With your support we can continue to expand our offerings and improve our facilities, ensuring that Howell remains a place where everyone can thrive”.



Upcoming learning sessions are scheduled to help educate the community.



The first is this Wednesday, May 22nd at 6:30pm at the Bennett Recreation Center (925 W. Grand River, Howell, MI 48843).



The next will be on Wednesday, June 12th at 6:30pm at the Oceola Community Center (1661 N. Latson Rd., Howell, MI 48855).



A third event is planned on Thursday, June 20th at 11:30am for those over age 50, also at the Oceola Community Center.



Complete information about the millage is available in the provided linka and attached releases.