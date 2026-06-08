Howell Area Fire Chief Ron Hicks Retiring

June 8, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Fire Authority announces the retirement of Fire Chief Ron Hicks following an extraordinary 43-year career of dedicated service to the communities of the Howell Area Fire Authority, according to a release Sunday evening.



According to HAFA, Chief Hicks has faithfully served the residents of the City of Howell, Howell Township, Cohoctah Township, Marion Township, and Oceola Township since joining the department in 1983. Throughout his distinguished career, he held numerous leadership positions and was appointed Fire Chief in 2021. During his tenure as Chief, he guided the department through organizational growth, emergency responses and operational advancements while maintaining the highest standards of service and professionalism.



The Howell Area Fire Authority Board has appointed Michael Evans as Interim Fire Chief effective immediately. Chief Evans, a long-time Livingston County resident, most recently retired from the Brighton Area Fire Authority as the Deputy Chief after a 42 year fire service career.



As Interim Fire Chief, Evans will oversee all department operations, personnel, emergency response activities, and strategic initiatives while the Board conducts a comprehensive search process to identify and select a permanent Fire Chief.



The Board has begun the process of recruiting and evaluating candidates for the permanent Fire Chief position in the coming months. Additional information regarding the selection process will be shared as it becomes available.



The Howell Area Fire Authority remains committed to its mission of protecting life, property, and the environment through professional emergency response, fire prevention, public education, and community service, according to the release.