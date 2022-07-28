Howell Area Fire Authority Millage On August Primary Ballot

July 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A number of ballot proposals will greet voters in the upcoming August Primary election.



Among them is a replacement millage for the Howell Area Fire Authority, which includes the City of Howell, as well as Oceola, Howell, Marion, and Cohoctah Townships.



The department’s current 1.5-mill operating millage is set to expire this December and a new 2-mill, 8-year request will appear on the ballot to support continued funding and operations. If approved, the new millage would be collected starting in December of 2023.



There are no plans for any new buildings but the funds would allow for current facilities to be renovated to meet both current and future needs, as the number of calls for service continues to increase. That would include sleeping quarters, men’s and women’s facilities, more room for training at each station, more apparatus space, and the ability to add training elements.



Howell’s Deputy Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Jamil Czubenko tells WHMI the replacement millage would allow the department to expand upon its level of service. He says they intend to provide 24-7, 365-day service with more full-time staffing. Czubenko says that involves full-time overnight staffing, which requires better facilities so they can function.



He says they also need to begin replacing apparatus - which has seen a drastic increase in price along with many other things such as vehicles, fuel, and equipment. Czubenko noted they have a schedule for replacement and vehicles also need to be replaced. He added that people, fire stations, and fire trucks are what makes a department function and that’s what they would utilize the replacement millage for.



More information is available in the attachment. The full interview can also be heard on WHMI’s Viewpoint program this Sunday morning at 8:30.