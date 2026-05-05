Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts CEO Panel on Leadership and Change

May 5, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Lake Trust Credit Union and Trinity Health Livingston, is hosting a CEO panel conversation this week at the Chemung Hills Golf Club & Banquet Center.



The Good Morning Livingston CEO Summit panel will highlight leadership and change on Thursday from 8-9:30am. Mindy Bradish-Orta, Community Affairs Manager at Consumers Energy, will guide the conversation.



The chamber says this powerful panel is shaping industries in the community, driving innovation and navigating a rapidly shifting business landscape. Speakers include:



- John Lundin, President and CEO of Chem-Trend, brings more than 20 years of experience leading one of the world's top specialty chemical companies, headquartered right here in Howell. Under his leadership, Chem-Trend has achieved EcoVadis Gold certification, eliminated PFAS from its product portfolio, and continues advancing sustainable manufacturing technology across 19 worldwide locations.



- Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority, brings 25-plus years of aviation experience spanning air service development, airline management, and public policy. An ATHENA Award recipient, Nicole is one of the most connected leaders in mid-Michigan and a powerful voice at the intersection of infrastructure and economic development.



- David Snodgrass, President and CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union and GML Presenting Sponsor, leads with a mission-first philosophy rooted in community impact and authentic leadership. His approach puts members at the center of every decision, empowers teams to perform at their best, and drives meaningful growth across Livingston County and beyond.



- Shannon Striebich, President and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, rounds out the panel with deep expertise in healthcare leadership, organizational strategy, and community health. Her perspective on navigating change within one of Michigan's most essential industries will add a compelling dimension to the conversation.



- Jennifer Tisdale, President of Secure Vision LLC, is a recognized leader in cybersecurity strategy with deep expertise in transportation, critical infrastructure, and cyber-physical systems. Her background spans government, automotive, and defense sectors, and she regularly engages at the federal level on national cyber policy.



These five panel leaders are scheduled to speak from 8-9:30am. Dianne Samples, Director of Programming and Engagement, says registration is open until Wednesday night.



Tickets are $35 for Chamber members and $60 for future members. Breakfast and coffee will also be served. A link to register is posted below.