Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts CEO Panel Conversation

April 9, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a CEO panel conversation next month at the Chemung Hills Golf Club & Banquet Center. Good Morning Livingston's CEO Summit is bringing together the panel on Thursday, May 7 to highlight leadership and change.



The chamber says this powerful panel is shaping industries, driving innovation, and leading through change. Speakers include:



- Jennifer Tisdale, Senior Director at Upstream

- John Lundin, President & CEO of Chem-Trend

- Nicole Noll-Williams, President & CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority

- David Snodgrass, President & CEO of Lake Trust Credit Union

- Shannon Striebich, President & CEO of Trinity Health Michigan



These five panel leaders are scheduled to speak from 8-9:30am. Mindy Bradish-Orta of Consumers Energy will be guiding the conversation.



Breakfast and coffee will also be served. A link to register is posted below.