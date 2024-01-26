Howell Area Chamber Honors Local Business Leaders

January 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Local businesses honored by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce at Chemung Hills Thursday night.



Photographer Richard Lim received the chamber's "Citizen of the Year" award.



"He's our photographer for the event. It took a little bit of scheming and plotting to make sure he didn't realize it was him," says Janelle Smith, chamber president.



"This award really recognizes somebody who dedicates their time and talents to the community and greater good of all," she says. "It's just a phenominal recognition that's been happening at the Howell Chamber of Commerce for decades."



Mike Jonna of Jonna's Bar and Grill and Jonna's Market won the chamber's "Rick Scofield Business of the Year" award.



Other recipients included Rhonda Callahan of Torch 180 with the "Employee Engagement and Innovator" award, and Brad Tait at Agape City Church, winning the "Community Engagement and Philanthropy" award.