New Lunch Series Lets Community Ask Questions Of Law Enforcement Officers

April 5, 2019

An upcoming luncheon series will give area business owners and residents an opportunity to meet and ask questions to local law enforcement leaders. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is launching the new Lunch & Learn series featuring presenters from local law enforcement. One special afternoon a month from this month through June, attendees will be able to interact and ask questions they may have from the officers who help protect business owners and residents from scams and break-ins.



The first Lunch & Learn event, “Save Yourself from Scams,” will run on Wednesday, April 17th. Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Gary Childers will present on current trends with frauds and scams and the role technology and cyber security play in these crimes. On Wednesday, May 15th, Howell Police Department Sergeant Michael Dunn will present on protecting your home and business from break-ins. And on June 19th, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Howell Police Chief George Basar, and Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Vailliencourt all come together for a question and answer session entitled “Lunch with the Law.”



All 3 events run from 11:30am to 1pm, at the Howell Chamber, located at 123 E. Washington Street, in Howell. Cost is $20 per session, or all 3 for $50. Lunch and materials will be provided.



Register online at www.Howell.org, or by calling the Howell chamber at (517) 546-3920. (MK)