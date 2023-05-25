Howell Archery Team Wins Four National Championships

The Howell Archery team secured wins at a big national competition.



More than 15,000 student archers in grades 4-12 gathered in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this month to compete in Bullseye and 3D archery though the National Archery in the Schools Program or NASP.



The Howell Archery Team won four national championships.



The competition was held at the familiar Kentucky Exposition Center. More than 40,000 friends, family, and volunteers were present to help cheer on the student archers at the world’s largest archery tournament.



The archers all earned the right to compete by advancing from state tournaments in 33 states.



