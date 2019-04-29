Volunteers & Businesses Honored At Downtown Applause Awards

April 29, 2019

The spirit of community and volunteerism was celebrated by many during an annual award event in Downtown Howell.



Howell Main Street Inc. recognized the past years’ achievements and the many volunteers who work to make Downtown Howell a great place to live, work, play and stay during the Annual Applause Awards. It was held last Thursday on the 2nd floor at Block Brewing with a fun retro theme, where outstanding volunteers in the city and business leaders were recognized for their dedication and commitment to the community. The Award Winners included:



Jobie Patrick of Patrick Financial Group, L.L.C. of Brighton: Dream On Award Winner



Tom Cunningham of Yax Jewelers: Outta Sight Business Award Winner



Clark Gill, owner of Aberrant Ales: Downtown Hero



Amanda Myers: Mighty Main Streeter Award Winner



Jeff Humphries: Volunteer of the Year



Howell Main Street Inc. Chief Operating Officer Cathleen Edgerly says the annual Applause Awards is one of the most important evenings of the year, as the community comes together to celebrate all those who give of their selves, sharing their time and talents to make downtown Howell the fundamental heart of the City. She says being a volunteer-led non-profit organization, none of the success that downtown Howell has seen through the years, could have taken place without all of the volunteers and partners. Edgerly invites anyone interested in the betterment of Downtown Howell to get involved and sign up to become a volunteer, sponsor, and advocate by contacting the Howell Main Street Inc. office at 517-545-4240 or visit the link. (JM)