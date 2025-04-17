American Legion Post 141 In Howell Hosting "Two Lantern" Event

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The American Legion Post 141 in Howell is encouraging participation in “Two Lights for Tomorrow”.



Howell residents and surrounding communities are encouraged to take part in a kick-off event to begin celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary



On Friday, April 18th the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 off Grand River will take part in “Two Lights for Tomorrow” - the first event under the U.S. Semi-quincentennial Commission, the national body tasked with organizing the celebration of America’s 250th birthday in 2026.



The American Legion is asking others in the community – including government offices, businesses, civic organizations, churches, and private residences – to join the commemoration on Friday.





A release states the following:



“On the night of April 18, 1775, Boston silversmith Paul Revere rode to Lexington, Mass., warning minutemen and households about the approach of British forces. Behind him, the North Church was shining the agreed-upon code from its steeple via lanterns: “One if by land, and two if by sea,” according to Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s famous poem “Paul Revere’s Ride.” The next day were the battles of Lexington and Concord, and the colonists were well prepared. In that spirit, the commission’s America250 program, which works in coordination with The American Legion, has called on state capitol buildings to display two lights on the evening of Friday, April 18 – and on schools, offices, churches, individual homes and more to shine two lights of their own, along with other promotions of the 2026 birthday.”



Post 141 will display two lights in its Howell post and encourage residents of surrounding areas to do the same.



Related activities planned by the post include a recognition ceremony and lighting of the lanterns at 3265 W. Grand River at 6pm during the Fish Fry, which the public is invited to attend.



The American Legion is participating in Two Lights for Tomorrow in coordination with America250 commissions on the national, state, and local levels across the country.



