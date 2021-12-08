Howell American Legion Again Hosting Christmas Dinner

December 8, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An annual Christmas Day dinner will once again serve the community with food and fellowship.



The yearly gathering is hosted at the American Legion Devereaux Post 141 in Howell Township and begins with the delivery of Christmas Dinner for the Senior Nutrition service, Meals on Wheels, and other shut-ins throughout Livingston County.



After delivered meals have been sent out, a free traditional Christmas dinner is served from noon to 4pm at the American Legion Post to anyone who wishes to join. Community members looking for comradery are encouraged to join the American Legion on Christmas Day, whether it is as a guest or volunteer.



Organizers say gift cards or certificates are also always welcome to help support the event. Those looking to make a reservation or meal delivery request are asked to contact the Post by 5pm Christmas Eve.

That number is 517-546-2534.