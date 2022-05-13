HHS Air Force Junior Cadet Receives Flight Academy Scholarship

May 13, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





For the second year in a row, a Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadet (AFJROTC) has been selected to receive a scholarship to attend an eight-week private pilot license training program at an accredited aviation university this summer.



The cadet, Jaidah Davis, was selected from a competitive pool of 1,300 applicants to receive the Flight Academy scholarship from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, AL.



Valued at $24,000, the scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics, and flight hours required to earn a private pilot license.



In 2021, three Howell High School AFJROTC cadets received the scholarship and completed the program.



Davis said "Other than flying and getting my pilot's license, I'm really excited to meet new people from different parts of the United States and get a college experience before I actually go to college. I hope that will make going to college a less stressful journey".



Lt. Col. Lisa Franz, Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC instructor, said "The Air Force JROTC Flight Academy Chief of Staff Private Pilot Scholarship is a highly sought-after competitive scholarship amongst AFJROTC cadets. Having earned the scholarship Cadet Davis will have the opportunity to earn her private pilot license from the University of North Dakota at no cost. It is really an incredible opportunity for her".



Franz added “Having four cadets earn this scholarship in the past two years speaks to the skills and knowledge that our cadets are gaining through the program and to the overall quality of Howell High School's AFJROTC program".



In addition to earning the scholarship, Davis has also been named the top AFJROTC Cadet in Michigan, the top AFJROTC Cadet in the region covering the states of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin, and is among the top eight AFJROTC cadets in the nation.



While only a junior, Davis is said to already be planning for college. After graduation, she hopes to attend the Air Force Academy to earn her undergraduate degree and then attend medical school to become a doctor.



Air Force Junior ROTC's mission is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community while instilling values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.



