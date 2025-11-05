Howell Air Force JROTC Cadets To Celebrate & Honor Veterans During Annual Program

November 5, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The annual Veterans Day program returns to Howell next week.



The Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) unit and the larger school community will celebrate and honor the nation's veterans during the school's annual Veterans Day program next Wednesday, November 12th.



All local veterans are invited to enjoy light refreshments beginning at 8:30am in the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center lobby. The program will begin at 9:15am in the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.



The event will feature performances by the Howell High School Wind Ensemble and A Cappella Choir. It will also include the AFJROTC color guard and flag-folding ceremonies, along with the playing of “Taps.”



Attendees will hear from guest speaker Brig. Gen. (Ret.) John “Odie” Slocum, a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, motivational speaker, and author of “Violent Positivity.”



Howell High School Air Force Junior ROTC Instructor SMSgt. Ken Reinhart stated “Our annual Veterans Day program serves as an opportunity for cadets, students and staff to express their gratitude and appreciation for the service and sacrifice of America’s veterans.”



Veterans who wish to attend can RSVP via the provided link.



Howell High School's Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center is located at 1200 W. Grand River.