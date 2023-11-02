Howell Air Force JROTC Cadets Plan Annual Veterans Day Program

November 2, 2023







The dedication and valor of the nation's veterans will once again be the focal point at Howell High School as its Air Force Junior ROTC (AFJROTC) program presents the annual Veterans Day program.



The program will be held next Friday, November 10th. All local veterans and members of the public are invited to the program.



The day will begin with a special reception for veterans starting at 8am, offering them refreshments and a chance to mingle before the main program. At 9:25am, the ceremony will begin and feature a panel of local veterans, the AFJROTC Color Guard, and performances by the Howell High School band and choir.



The Veterans Day program will be held at Howell High School's Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center located at 1200 W. Grand River.