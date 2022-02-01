Howell Chamber Postpones Annual Dinner & Awards

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





In anticipation of the coming winter storm, The Howell Chamber of Commerce has postponed and rescheduled their annual dinner and awards celebration.



Due to the impending snowstorm forecasted this week, for everyone’s safety the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is postponing Thursday’s now-previously scheduled 65th Annual Dinner and Citizen of the Year Presentation. The new date for the event is Thursday, March 3rd. The event will still be held at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township, beginning at 5:30pm, with a strolling dinner at 6:30.



This year’s theme is Building the Future of Business Together. Community leaders and achievements will be recognized, on top of spotlighting the Chamber’s many programs and events.



Several award recipients have been announced in front of the event. Those include Rick Resinger for the Chamber Spirit Award, Lucas Vetter for the Community Collaboration Award, Heather Aeschliman for the Community Improvement Award, and Renee Chodkowski, with the Chamber Hall of Famer Award. Two Chamber Champion sponsors will also be recognized in Brighton Ford and Citizens Insurance.



A silver lining in the postponement is that there is now more time to sign up to attend the event. The bad news is we now have an extra month to wait to find out who will be revealed as the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year, which is kept secret from all, including the recipient, until the end of the evening.



A link to register is provided.