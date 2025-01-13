How to Vote for Commercial for Doritos Super Bowl Contest Created by Pinckney Residents

January 13, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Have you ever wondered if there are cute cheesy people on your Doritos?



A local advertising agency created a commercial that poses that question as an entry for Doritos "Crash the Super Bowl" contest.



Pinckney resident Benny Morgan is the star of the commercial. As he lifts a chip, the scene changes to a "Cheesetopia," a land populated by CGI cheesy people. We get to see the everyday lives of the people, before they realize something is wrong. As the Dorito gets closer to Morgan's mouth, the cheesy people start to panic and his mouth looms in the background before it is finally eaten.



Morgan said the shots for the commercial came together in a few hours.



"Cheesetopia" has been selected as one of 25 semi-finalists. The top three will be revealed on Tuesday.



Voting for the semifinalists can be done on Instagram and closes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.



To vote for "Cheesetopia" and to check out the other commercials, click the link below.



(photo credit: Doritos via Instagram)