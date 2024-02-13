How to Apply for FEMA Assistance After August Disaster

February 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties with property damage from the August 24 - 26 tornadoes, severe storms and flooding may now call or go online to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA.



To start the application process, contact FEMA by going online to disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. When calling the FEMA Helpline, multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).



Federal assistance may include temporary lodging, basic home repairs and other disaster-related expenses.



Have the following information ready when you apply with FEMA:



▪ A current phone number where you can be contacted.



▪ Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.



▪ Your social security number (or the social security number of a minor child in your household, if you’re applying on their behalf).



▪ A general list of damage and losses.



▪ Banking information if you choose direct deposit.



▪ If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.



Those who already made repairs or started their recovery should still apply. FEMA inspectors are trained to recognize

damage caused by a disaster even after recovery has started, and they will discuss that damage with you when they

come to your home. Be prepared to show repair receipts, photos and any other disaster-related documentation as

well.



Getting help to those who need it most is FEMA’s priority. Recovery teams will be out soon in the neighborhoods

affected by the disaster to provide one-on-one support to individuals.



Recovery centers will also be opening for individuals to get additional in-person help. For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.