How Does GCSO Plan to Address Recent Gun Violence in Flint?

August 15, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Genesee County Sheriff offered an update to an operation to address crime in Flint following recent shootings.



Operation Arrowhead, which was started by Sheriff Chris Swanson three years ago, focuses on keeping downtown Flint and the surrounding areas safe through “proactive policing.” Swanson said doing things like business checks and getting to know the community makes it easier to prevent issues from boiling over.



There are seven deputies, one sergeant, one lieutenant and one detective who are part of the operation. There are additional collaborations between the Flint Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the University of Michigan Flint officers.



Operation Arrowhead isn’t full time. Patrols happen at specific times, especially concentrated around the weekends and if there are events happening in the city.



Swanson said things were mostly uneventful Aug. 8, with things getting a little busier Aug. 9. There were several shootings on Sunday, prompting the task force to come up with a plan to keep the public safe through the rest of the summer.



There will be increased patrols while people are enjoying the end of summer and events that are scheduled to take place in Flint. Swanson said they hope to get more deputies and sergeants, along with members of partnering agencies, on the road.



Over the past 10 days, there were 123 calls answered, 49 misdemeanor arrests and 36 felony arrests, 64 traffic stops and 108 business checks.



Swanson also released a statement about the recent violence in the city.



“To the families of those impacted by gun violence in the City of Flint over the past couple of weeks, our hearts are with you,” he said. “Justice will prevail.”



(photo credit: GCSO via Facebook)