How Did Recent Rains Impact I-96 Opening Date?

July 23, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



MDOT says things are still close to the original timeline for the I-96 and Grand River project.



MDOT Assistant Operations Engineer George Seif told WHMI that the project is about three to five days behind schedule due to the rain and the accident in June that killed 23-year-old Ryan Starnes when looking at the original opening date of Aug. 14. The contractor is working hard to get caught up, and they’re hoping they’ll only be a day or two off.



Everything is expected to be done at the end of August at the very outset, Seif said. The plan is still to have roads reopened before school starts. If the opening date does get pushed back, a formal announcement about it at the beginning of August.



There will be no changes to the detours. Seif said that the public has been very patient and adjusted quickly to the detours, adding that most people have found their own, unofficial detours, helping ease congestion.



The best place to get updates is the project’s Facebook page, which is linked below.



(photo credit: MDOT I-96 Brighton Project via Facebook)