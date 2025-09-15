How a Teapot Shaped Howell’s History

September 15, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Howell’s first election nearly came to a screeching halt before it even had a chance to begin.



In April 1836, the area decided it was time to hold elections. The Eagle Tavern, run by Amos Adams and his family, was picked as the polling place. The inn, which doubled as the post office, was the only place big enough to hold the elections.



Once nominations were made, it was discovered that there was no ballot box. Mrs. Adams came to the rescue, and an ordinary household object became a beloved piece of Howell’s history.



I went to the Howell Depot Museum to learn more about the early days of the city. Mary Shaughnessy shared stories of the early days, including one familiar to Howell students.



