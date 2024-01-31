HOV Lane Enforcement Begins This Week On I-75

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Carpool lane enforcement is in effect on a portion of I-75 in Oakland County – meaning motorists can now be ticketed for violating the rules.



The far-left high occupancy vehicle or HOV lanes were added in each direction on I-75 between 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights and South Boulevard in Auburn Hills, totaling a roughly 14-mile stretch.



Motorists with two or more occupants, or those driving on a motorcycle, can utilize the additional lane during designated hours of operation from 6am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm Monday through Friday.



State and local police will be monitoring for safe movement in and out of the HOV lanes, and to ensure drivers have the correct number of occupants.



Civil infractions will be handed out to violators starting this week. Law enforcement agencies had previously not been enforcing the HOV rules but some issued warnings.



Tickets could cost up to $135 each for violations, plus potential points on a driver’s record.



More information is available in the link. MDOT photo.