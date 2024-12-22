Housing Inventory Continues to Rise, Along with Prices

December 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Housing inventories continue to rise across the WHMI listening area, giving would-be buyers more choices as we close out 2024. However, prices were up too in November.



"Sales prices are still up 10 percent. That's probably more than a little bit. But the sales and pending sales are almost even from last year, so I just think we're really headed in a good direction toward the end of the year," Realcomp CEO Karen Kage said of the entire southeast Michigan market.



The median sales price in Livingston County in November was $378,000 -- $390,000 in Washtenaw County and just under $350,000 in Oakland County.



Across southeast Michigan, year-over-year inventory of homes for sale increased by 13.2% from 19,209 to 21,739 in November. Average days on market increased by 6 days from 32 to 38.



While Livingston and Washtenaw counties saw a sharp increase in the average days on market, 10 or more days, Oakland County saw only about a two-day increase.



"Just about every stat that we have is pointing in a positive direction, which is so encouraging," says Kage. "Especially the number of homes available on the market. That is so encouraging for those that have been waiting to buy."



Realcomp's latest dat is attached below.