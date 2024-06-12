MSHDA, Attorney General Nessel Warn Of Housing Voucher Scam

June 12, 2024

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are warning Michigan residents to be on alert for fake social media accounts and web pages that solicit information that could be used for identity theft or financial gain.



“We are receiving reports that there is a non-government entity using the “Michigan Housing Development Authority” name with our trademarked logo to promote fake housing voucher programs on Facebook and in person. They also are using the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) name and fair housing logos on flyers and online advertisements,” said Lisa Kemmis, MSHDA Rental Assistance and Homeless Solutions director. “This is fraudulent information, and individuals should NOT provide their personal information to folks through the provided links or contacts listed on these pages or documents.”



For current and accurate information about MSHDA’s open waiting lists, visit the MSHDA Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Waiting List Information (.gov) page on the MSHDA website, email MSHDA-RAHS@michigan.gov, or call MSHDA’s Lansing office at 517-241-0809.



“Bad actors will use any opportunity they can find to scam unsuspecting people – even going as far as to impersonate state and federal agencies,” Attorney General Nessel said. “I hope everyone will take the time to read this warning from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and visit my website to learn the many ways imposter scams target consumers. As always, my Consumer Protection Team stands ready to help if needed.”



If you believe you have been the victim of a scam, you are encouraged to file a police report and contact the Michigan Department of Attorney General Consumer Protection Team at P.O. Box 30213, Lansing, MI 48909; fax 517-335-7599, call toll-free 877-765-8388, or file an online complaint form.





About MSHDA:



The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), established in 1966, provides financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing, engage in community economic development activities, develop vibrant cities, towns, and villages, and address homeless issues.