Housing Values Rise While Inventories Shrink

February 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New housing data shows values continue to rise across the WHMI listening area, while inventories continue to dwindle.



Year-over-year figures from January show the median sales price rose nearly 12 percent in Livingston County, almost nine percent in Oakland County and more than 20 percent in Washtenaw County.



All three counties were well above the 300-thousand dollar mark, according to REALCOMP.



Genesee County saw a median sales price hike of just three percent to 175-thousand last month.



Meanwhile, the number of homes on the market compared to January 2023 fell 22 percent in Livingston County, was down nearly 14 percent in Oakland County and dropped 41 percent in Washtenaw County.



Year-over-year units also fell about 16-percent in Genesee County last month.