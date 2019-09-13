55-Unit Housing Development Proposed In Hartland Township

September 13, 2019

Early plans for a proposed housing development in Hartland Township were well-received by officials.



The township’s Planning Commission met Thursday and reviewed a concept plan for a proposed 55-unit planned development on approximately 24.5 acres east of Hacker Road and north of M-59. Commission members were tasked with providing input on the plan for the single family residential site condominiums and the majority of their comments were positive. Several felt the homes as proposed in the renderings were "very nice", and it was also noted that traffic shouldn’t be an issue because a traffic light is being installed at Hacker Road and M-59.



Commissioners were also on board with the development’s proposed density of 2.24 dwelling units per acre, even though that would exceed the permitted density of one to two units per acre for the property as it is designated Medium Suburban Density Residential. Several commissioners felt the proposed density would fit because the development would be located near a wooded area and a fair distance away from the US-23/M-59 interchange. Township Planner Troy Langer says applicant Joseph Rotondo through a bonus provision can request the additional density by showing that the project provides an added benefit to the community.



Members of the Planning Commission did however say that they weren’t in favor of two gates that are proposed at the development’s front and the rear, near Walnut Ridge Estates. Commissioners felt it could impact the township’s objective to maintain connectivity, promote additional walkability, and avoid traffic conflicts on major arterial roads.



The conceptual plan review does not require a formal decision from the Planning Commission, so the plans will next be considered by the Board of Trustees, likely at their October 8th meeting. Rotondo told commissioners he is aiming to provide a type or form of housing that may already be in the area, but is in limited supply. He feels the buying community is looking for low-maintenance options and believes the homes would meet that demand. Commissioners agreed, calling the product “marketable”. (DK)