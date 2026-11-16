Housing Sales Slowed in SE Michigan Last Month

November 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The housing market in southeast Michigan saw closed sales (-16.8%), pending sales (-19.6%) and new listings (-3.2%), all trend lower year-over-year in October.



That same lower trend was also reflected in month-to-month numbers compared to September 2026, including the median sale price falling 4.1% to $283,000 last month.



"Seeing it come down in October over September is not unusual. This is the time of year that each month it kind of gradually slows down a bit going into the holidays," said Karen Kage, CEO of Realcomp, a Multiple Listing Service.



"Closed sales are down over 16% from last year, and that's a pretty big jump. So, we're going to keep watching that. What that does bring though, is more properties on the market, so that those that are looking to buy will have more to choose from."



According to Realcomp, the number of homes on the market across southeast Michigan rose to 30,850 -- a nearly 18% spike from October 2025.



Year-over-year sales and pending sales also were lower in Livingston County, which saw its median sale price edge lower from $419,000 in September, to just under $410,000 in October.



"There are a lot of people out there that own their homes with a three or a four percent mortgage, even five percent, and to have to put their home on the market, chances are they have to buy something new. Therefore, they're going to be buying something new at a 7.3 or even higher percent interest rate, and that may make them think twice," said Kage.



Livingston County remains the hottest market in the region.



"Sales were down in October over last year, almost 13 percent. But the sale price was up, and the inventory is up almost 25 percent, so there's an awful lot to choose from," Kage added.



For the first time in a couple of years, the median sale price in Washtenaw County dipped below $400,000.



“It’s down to $389,950, which isn’t bad, but that is the first time it’s been down in a while,” said Kage.



The good news, she says, the number of homes on the market are up, giving buyers more to choose from.



Realcomp’s October data is attached below.