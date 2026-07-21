Housing Inventory in SE MI Hit Five-Year High, Again

July 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The housing inventory across southeast Michigan hit another five-year high in June, with the number of closed sales, new listings, homes on the market and median sale price, all up year-over-year last month.



“Pending sales were down little bit from last year, but a lot of that has to do with the fact that three of every ten properties listed in June, were also sold in June. So, they would never be counted as a pending. That is a really good reflection of how steady the market is and how quickly the market is moving,” says Karen Kage, CEO of Realcomp, Michigan’s largest Multiple Listing Service.



The median sale price in Livingston County last month was $425,000 -- up about five percent from June 2025.



“The great thing about it is sales are up in Livingston County. And the inventory is up as well. It’s up six percent,” said Kage. “Yes, the homes are selling for more. But there is more homes selling and there’s more homes coming on the market, which is a really indication of what we can expect moving forward.”



By comparison, the median sales price of a home in Washtenaw County last month was $439,000, and $395,000 in Oakland County.



Kage expected sales to increase between May and June, as buyers try to settle in before the school year starts.



“I like to look at what June looks like compared to June last year. When we look at that, and we see that things are up from last year, especially homes on the market being up over 12 percent, and new listings coming in over six percent, those are really good, positive numbers.”



June housing data from Realcomp is listed below.



Photo courtesy of Associated Press.