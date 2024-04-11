Housing Data: Still a Seller's Market in Livingston County

April 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The housing market remains tight across much of the WHMI listening area.



Realcomp CEO Karen Kage says it remains mostly a seller's market in Livingston County, with year-over-year prices down slightly in March.



"They're at $351,000. That's great if you're a seller, but you have to know where you're going," she says.



"If you're putting your house on the market and have chosen one to buy yet, you might want to do that before you put your house on the market. Some of these properties go pretty quickly."



Now is the time when most families are looking to move into new school districts, so demand has only cooled slightly due to higher values and interest rates.



"Interest rates going up, kind of opens some more doors for those first-time homebuyers. They would see a property come on the market and they were gone before they could even drive by it," says Kage.



"It kind of slowed things down a little bit and gave them a little more opportunity."



