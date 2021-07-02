House Passes Bill With 8th District Projects Championed By Slotkin

July 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Major infrastructure projects advocated for by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin in Brighton, Fowlerville, and Pinckney have passed the U.S. House and now go to the Senate.



Ten projects in total across Michigan’s 8th District were included in INVEST in America Act which was cleared the hurdle of passing through the House, Thursday. The INVEST in America Act is the reauthorization of the surface transportation bill which allocates hundreds of billions of dollars for critical infrastructure improvement projects.



From Livingston County, the Brighton Area Fire Authority has requested $10.5-million for a new headquarters. The Authority notes that due to the current building’s age and the repairs needed, that the existing facility no longer meets the needs of the community.



The Village of Fowlerville could be receiving $6-million for a new water treatment/radium removal plant. Project details explain that a new plant would address current poor water quality, greatly reduce the levels of radium, and improve the community’s quality of life.



The Village of Pinckney has requested $2-million for a multi-modal pathway and connectors project. The project would create a safe multi-use pathway that connects 2 schools, several subdivisions, and Main Street.



Also included in the bill is a roughly $4.8-million project in Williamston for water/sewer infrastructure improvements.



The legislation now goes to the U.S. Senate.



Slotkin said, in a release, that Michiganders understand the need for a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure, and this bill helps meet that need. She said these projects will have a significant impact in our communities and that she will continue to advocate for these projects as the Senate considers the bill.