Awaited Report On Michigan State Police Released

January 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A much-awaited report on Michigan State Police has been released.



One local GOP lawmaker alleges leadership failures demand accountability and reforms to protect public safety.



Republican State Representative Mike Mueller of Linden highlighted the release of the House report detailing what he said are “serious leadership and operational failures within the Michigan State Police”.



Mueller chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Michigan State Police. He is also a former Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy.



Over the last year, Mueller and the House Oversight Committee have been investigating alleged missteps, misconduct, and instability from MSP leadership.



Lt. Col. Aimee Brimacombe, the second in command at the MSP, announced her pending retirement last week prior to the release of the report. Mueller said the report outlines “a toxic work environment and casts significant doubt on her ability to help lead the department”.



Mueller commented “The findings in this report are serious and troubling. The Michigan State Police plays a critical role in protecting public safety across our state, and the dysfunction identified in this investigation undermines that mission. The evidence shows poor leadership has led to low morale, unnecessary turnover, and staffing challenges across the department. When troopers lose trust in leadership, it affects operations and ultimately the safety of Michigan residents.”



The report documents “significant concerns related to MSP leadership, including retaliatory workplace behavior, mismanagement, and a loss of trust between command staff and rank-and-file officers. According to testimony and evidence reviewed by the House, these failures have disrupted operations across multiple sub-departments and impaired the department’s overall effectiveness”.



Mueller said his responsibility is to ensure taxpayer dollars support a department that is effective and accountable, adding “When leadership failures lead to staffing shortages, unnecessary turnover, and declining morale, it becomes both a public safety issue and a budgetary issue.”



Mueller emphasized that his subcommittee will continue its work in coordination with the House Oversight Committee to evaluate next steps. He said “Further investigation is needed, and policy and budget changes must be considered to fix these problems and restore confidence in the department. Our goal is a stable, professional department focused on protecting the people of Michigan.”





The following statement from MSP Director/Colonel James Grady was provided to WHMI:



“As Director of the Michigan State Police, my focus continues to be on doing what’s best for the agency, our members and the people of Michigan. I remain focused on supporting our dedicated, hardworking members, who work each day to deliver critical public safety services that have contributed to reductions in violent crime”.



The report is attached.