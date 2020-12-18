House Adopts Bollin Patient Rights Resolution

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Michigan House of Representatives Wednesday adopted Rep. Ann Bollin’s resolution affirming the rights of patients and families to direct medical decisions.





The Brighton Township Republican says her resolution (H.R. 314) is in response to recent COVID-19 restrictions, “that have led to the isolation of some hospitalized patients and senior citizens in various nursing facilities, creating unprecedented circumstances where family members cannot directly interact with their loved ones or reasonably assess their status.” Bollin said the pandemic should not serve as an, “excuse for health organizations, government agencies and elected officials to issue precautions that supersede Michigan laws that have long upheld the right of people or their family members to direct health care decisions.” Bollin says adoption of the resolution reaffirms that it is the patient or surrogate decision maker’s right to direct medical decisions in conjunction with the physician, “and to give affirmative consent for the refusal of treatments,” adding that “Any notion claiming the opposite falls short of being on par with the principles of informed consent and bodily integrity.”



Photo - State Rep. Ann Bollin raises her hand to be acknowledged to address the House chamber on Thursday.