Hospitality House Hosting 'A Taste of Spring'

March 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Hospitality House in Milford is giving the public a chance to have some delicious food and drinks and give back at the same time.



The catered dinner is being hosted at the Wixom Community Center on March 12. There will be a charcuterie board, beef tenderloin, chicken and vegetarian options available. The Drafting Table will be supplying beer and wine will also be served.



Donors supplied 20 baskets that will be raffled off. Susan Erspamer, Executive Director of the Hospitality House, said the baskets include a night at a hotel, tickets to the Fisher Theatre, gardening baskets and bourbon baskets.



Hospitality House has a client-choice food pantry and weekend food program. The food pantry, which is laid out like a grocery store, allows clients to choose their own food, including fresh produce, meat and shelf stable items.



The weekend food program ensures students are fed, even when they aren’t at school. Volunteers put together packages in drawstring backpacks that include six meals and four snacks, giving students the food they need on days they don’t get free breakfast and lunch.



Erspamer said they have seen an increase in the number of clients they are serving. Over the last two years, the number of people visiting the food pantry has increased 150%. In 2024, 2,081 households received food, with 1.2 million pounds of food being distributed.



The goal of Hospitality House is to meet the needs of the community while maintaining the dignity of those who use their services.



Hospitality House is always looking for volunteers and donations. Volunteer hours are flexible, and Erspamer said it’s a great way for students who are in National Honor Society or similar organizations to complete volunteer hours.



Those who need assistance should visit their website, linked below, and fill out an application. People can also stop in to receive assistance and begin the process, but it moves quicker when paperwork is submitted online.



There are a limited number of tickets still available, which can be found at the second link below. Tickets are $75 each.



A Taste of Spring is from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Wixom Community Center is located at 49015 Pontiac Trail.



(photo credit: Hospitality House)