Hospitality House Food Pantry Hosting Community Open House

April 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local non-profit is celebrating 25 years of feeding hope and is looking to celebrate with the community.



Hospitality House Food Pantry is opening its doors to the public for a special Community Open House on Saturday, April 18th from 11am to 2pm.



It’s free and open to all members of the public. People are invited to visit the pantry - located at 2075 E. West Maple Road, Suite B-204 in Commerce Township - to learn about its mission, discover food pantry programs, and find out how to join the fight against food insecurity in the community.

The open house is designed to be informative, welcoming and family-friendly.





Event highlights:



-Interactive Learning Stations: Hospitality House representatives will provide details on key programs such as their Client Choice Food Pantry and Weekend Food Program for Walled Lake and Novi students.



-Volunteer Opportunities: For individuals and companies looking to give back, staff will be ready to discuss various ways to get involved – from sorting donations to organizing food drives and fundraising.



-Family-Friendly Activities: The open house is a family-friendly event and will feature activities for children, face painting and a scavenger hunt through the food pantry.



-Refreshments: Guests can enjoy free snacks and drinks provided by local businesses and food pantry partners during the open house.





As rising costs of living remain a concern for many Michigan families, Hospitality House serves as a vital resource in the community. In 2025 alone, Hospitality House distributed more than 1.2 million pounds of food and logged more than 20,500 visits, reflecting the scale of need locally.



Hospitality House Executive Director of Susan Erspamer said "Our goal is to ensure that no one in our community feels hesitant about seeking help or unsure of how they can contribute. This open house is about transparency, connection and showing our neighbors that we are here for them, whether they need a hand or want to lend one."



As for the anniversary, Erspamer told WHMI “So it is very significant and we’re really excited to be 25 years in existence and we’re still in touch with the people who founded the organization so we respect our history and what people have done to bring us where we are today. It’s been 25 years that we’ve been here and will be here as long as we’re needed in the community – we’re not going anywhere”.



Hospitality House Food Pantry was founded in 2001 and is now celebrating 25 years of service. It’s a non-profit “dedicated to minimizing deprivation in the community by providing food and assistance to those in need while maintaining the utmost respect for individual dignity”.

Key HHFP programs include a "client-choice" pantry in Commerce Township and a Weekend Food Program for local students. Today, Hospitality House serves nearly 1,000 households and distributes approximately 100,000 pounds of food each month.



For more information, to volunteer or to make a donation, visit the provided link.