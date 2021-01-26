Environmental Clean-Up Continues At Old Manufacturing Site

January 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Environmental remediation work is continuing at a contaminated site in Hamburg Township to eventually make way for new development.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy or EGLE granted the township an extension of a Brownfield Redevelopment grant and loan for the former Hoskins Manufacturing site on Hall Road. At a recent virtual meeting, the township board approved the contract extension. The township has just been facilitating the Brownfield Redevelopment. It was stated that there is no cost to the township involved, which is acting as the necessary facilitator for state money to reimburse the developer for the work they’re doing.



During the meeting, Treasurer Jason Negri stated that the owners and developers who have been working on the remediation had somewhat of a falling out with their environmental consultants. He said there were some difficulties and delays and they have switched to new one but everything was delayed longer than expected, thus the state offered to extend the township contract for one year.



Negri told WHMI the site has been under remediation for the past 3 years and had an underground storage tank as well as some heavy metal contamination on the surface in some spots. The owners/developers are Lakeland Building Concepts, LLC. He says the one-year extension of the existing contract will allow the developers to finish the clean-up responsibilities they started.



The contract runs through February 22nd of 2022.