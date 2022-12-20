Livingston County Horse Euthanized After Contracting WNV

A Livingston County horse was euthanized earlier this month after contracting the West Nile Virus.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported the 22-year-old Quarter Horse gelding was unvaccinated and began displaying clinical signs on November 28th. The horse had a fever and ataxia, and he was progressing to becoming recumbent. A recumbent horse is unable to rise after lying down and needs assistance to get up.



There is no cure for West Nile Virus, which is transmitted to horses from infected mosquitoes. However, some horses can recover with supportive care and equine mortality rates can reach 30-40%.