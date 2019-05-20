Horse Therapy Program For Children Seeking Volunteers

May 20, 2019

An orientation is approaching later this month for those interested in volunteering for a program that provides equine facilitated therapy to children with special needs.



Volunteers are needed for the Livingston County 4H Grand Equestrians Therapeutic Riding Program. The program provides equine facilitated therapy to children who are physically and mentally challenged. The program was founded on the accepted principle that horseback riding is a valuable form of therapy for disabled individuals. Students have a wide range of developmental challenges such as cerebral palsy, Spina bifida, Down Syndrome and autism.





Volunteers are said to be the backbone of the Grand Equestrian program because without their assistance, the children would not be able to ride the horses and experience the benefits the program aims to provide. A volunteer orientation is scheduled at 6:30pm on Thursday, May 30th. Classes start Tuesday, June 4th and are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 18th. No horse experience is required. Classes are held at Wylie Farm on Emmons Road in Fowlerville. For more information, email wlpinc@comcast.net