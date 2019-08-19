Horses' Haven Holding Open House And Fundraiser

August 19, 2019

Horse lovers from all over are invited to a fundraiser benefitting a local farm that not only houses the equines, but offers several outreach programs.



At any given time, Horses’ Haven in Howell is home to anywhere between 60 and 80 horses. The farm is run by professionals from all walks of life and operates thanks to the help of more than 140 volunteers. Horses’ Haven serves a variety of purposes from rescuing and rehabilitating horses to offering training programs, grooming programs, and therapy programs for those in-need. It is even home to a pair of horses from the Wayne County Mounted Police Division who have come to retire in their pastures.



Treasurer and volunteer Ann Lezotte said it costs the non-profit organization roughly $350,000 a year to run. To help cover these expenses, they are holding a Fall Open House & Fundraising Event on Sunday, September 22nd, from 11am to 2pm, at the farm, located at 8257 Latson Road.



Several family-friendly activities are planned for the afternoon. There will be farm tours, kids painting and crafts, a kids pony kissing booth, a cowboy cookoff, the return of the dancing pony, a hobby horse obstacle course, demonstrations of many of their programs, and more. Horses’ Haven is asking for a minimum donation of $10 per person, or $25 per family. Sponsorships are also available, through September 8th, at several tiers between $50 and $2,000. Organizers ask that potential attendees to the fundraiser open house RSVP by September 15.



Secure your reservation by emailing HorseshavenMI@gmail.com, or by calling 517-548-4880. (MK)