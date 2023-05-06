Construction On Hooker Road To Cause Delays In Hamburg Township

May 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A culvert project will impact traffic in Hamburg Township next week and motorists should prepare for delays.



Work will be done on Hooker Road, from M-36 to the dead end. The project involves replacing three culverts under the road. The expected start date is 8am next Tuesday, through 3pm Thursday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the road will be open under flag control each day from approximately 8am, after school busses have gone through, until 3pm.



Motorists should expect delays. Hooker Road will be open each night.



All work is weather dependent.