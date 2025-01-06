Honolulu Blue & Silver Being Added to Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office Uniforms Through Lions' Playoff Run

January 6, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department is adding Honolulu Blue and silver to their uniform as the Lions continue a record-breaking season.



Effective at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sheriff’s Office personnel will be able to wear officially licensed Detroit Lions caps or beanies as part of their uniform.



The announcement said the change is “to promote camaraderie and community spirit while maintaining the professionalism of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.”



“I believe that our team and the Detroit Lions have a lot in common,” Sheriff Michale Bouchard said. “Both are a group of highly motivated people with grit, determination and a huge heart who perform at the highest level. Both have faced huge challenges in their respective professions and yet, pulled together and go out every day ready to take on all challenges. We are inspired and support the Lions and to show that connectivity, I am authorizing our personnel to wear a Lions hat in their official duty capacity.”



The authorization will remain in effect through the rest of the Lions’ playoff run.



(photo credit: OCSO)