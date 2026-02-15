Hometown Olympian Inspires Pinckney Community

February 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Two-time Olympian Jake Vedder began snowboarding at age five at Mt. Brighton. By age 18, he captured gold for the United States at the Youth Olympic Winter Games Lillehammer 2016, earned multiple NorAm Cup podiums and made his first world cup appearance.



Vedder earned his first Olympic nomination for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, where he finished in sixth-place in men's snowboard cross — the top result among all American competitors.



The now 27-year-old secured his place in the Olympic Games Milan 2026 with a seventh overall finish in the 2025 World Championship.



Vedder reached the quarterfinals in Milan, placing eleventh overall.



From sponsors Szott Auto Group and Legacy Center Sports Complex, messages rooting for Vedder appeared across the Pinckney community just ahead of the opening ceremony



"This is just amazing... being an Olympian is an incredible accomplishment in itself! Medal or no medal, Jake is ranked in the best of the world. Congratulations Jake Vedder- your community, state and country is proud!," Tania Maples wrote on Facebook.



"He accomplished so much to even get there! I am so proud of him. start training for 2030," wrote Carla White.



"Awesome, what an accomplishment. Pinckney Proud! He is a great role model!" Chrissy Tomlin added.



Away from snowboarding, Vedder regularly visits children's hospitals throughout metro Detroit, spending time with young patients and sharing his Olympic experiences. His partnership with Wish Upon a Teen helps make long-term hospital stays more comfortable for teenagers facing medical challenges, according to his Team USA bio.



Vedder credits the "Metro Detroit grit" and unwavering support from his parents (Rob and Michelle, and brother Mitchel) and local community for driving his competitive fire and work ethic. He has also been involved in creative projects, including a comic book series documenting his life story, aimed at inspiring young athletes to pursue their dreams regardless of obstacles.



Photos courtesy of Facebook.