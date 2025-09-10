Livingston County Church To Honor Hometown Heroes

September 10, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Worshipers will come together to honor and thank first responders in the community with a special service of recognition at a local church.



Hometown Heroes Sunday is a community outreach hosted by Bible Baptist Church at Pine Summit in Howell on September 21st. The church is hosting a unique 11:00am service filled with special music, biblical preaching, and a public expression of gratitude for those who serve the community day in and day out.



All First Responders: Police, Fire, EMS, 911, and Emergency Management, are invited and encouraged to attend. The church says its desire is “to encourage these public servants with a special gift, as well as help focus their attention on the glory of Jesus Christ!”



Event leader, Pastor Tim Christoson states, “This event has become an annual favorite for our church and for many in the first responder community. It’s encouraging every year to see the goodwill between the public servants and the residents they serve. And it’s great how the message of our faith reminds us all what matters most.”



The entire community is welcome and encouraged to come thank, and celebrate local heroes. Following the service, there will be a “meet and greet” with those in uniform as well as service vehicles available for kids to explore. The church is located at 3900 Golf Club Road.



More information can be found in the provided links.



Photo: Google Street View.