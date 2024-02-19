Homeowner, Firefighter Injured in Ann Arbor House Explosion

February 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An elderly man is injured, his home destroyed in what Ann Arbor officials call a propane explosion early Monday morning.



A firefighter also suffered minor injuries while fighting the fire.



It happened just after 5 am along S. 7th Street near Princeton. The home collapsed into the basement.



Fire officials say the homeowner was using propane to heat the house because his natural gas service had been shut off.



Nearby streets have been blocked off while crews use an excavator to clean up the scene.