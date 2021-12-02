HCC Shares Highlights From Homelessness Awareness Campaign

December 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local agency is thanking the community following a campaign designed to raise awareness about homelessness in Livingston County.



November was National Homeless Awareness Month and the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care embarked on a campaign to help people understand that “Home is Essential” for everyone. It involved a four-week social media campaign in which posts were shared related to a variety of topics to help bring awareness to the problem of homelessness locally and ways the community can help.



Organizers reported that $1,220 was raised, 1,182 people were engaged through the social media campaign and 28 awareness shirts were sold. All of the funds raised will go to the Homeless Continuum of Care’s partner agencies and directly support those in need.



Officials said the campaign would not be successful without the generous support of community members and various partners. They thanked everyone who supported the campaign by purchasing a t-shirt, sharing a Facebook post or just reading a post and becoming more informed about homelessness in the community.



Officials encouraged people to remember even though the month is over; it does not mean homelessness should be forgotten. They ask that people continue to educate themselves and find ways to support efforts to securely and safely house all community members because “Home is essential”.