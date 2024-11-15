November Marks Homeless Awareness Month In Livingston County

November 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local youth art show and other exhibits recognize November as Homeless Awareness Month and encourage the community to get involved.



This year’s theme is “Destination Home; Sharing the Common Goal of Housing for All”.



The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care or HCC is hosting a Destination Home Student Art Event at LESA next Wednesday, November 20th from 5 to 7pm. There will be student art around the theme, raffles, and resources available during the event. Officials say it provides an opportunity for residents to think and learn about homelessness, and understand the challenges unhoused and at-risk individuals face as they seek shelter and work to establish stability.



The HCC says despite Livingston County's affluence, identifying individuals experiencing homelessness can be challenging.



To better understand this issue, the HCC presented two real-life stories from the community:



“I started working with the Connection Youth Services about three years ago. I’ve heard about them through my school social worker. I reached out because unfortunately, I was experiencing homelessness. Within the past year and a half, I’ve became a youth council member, have been approved for the transitional living program, started therapy, and learned so many new skill sets that I would need for when I exit the program. I attend life skills group that teaches and demonstrates a variety of skills that you will need out in the world. I attend meetings with my case manager to help make sure I’m meeting my goals in a way that is productive. This helped me enroll and start college! I help orchestrate monthly events for youth to attend so they can come relax and have fun. The Connection Youth Services has definitely changed my life for the better.”—Amanda, Client of The Connection Youth Services



“In August 2023, after fleeing a domestic violence situation that left her upended, Elayne found refuge at Bethel Suites. The toll of her experience was heavy, compounded by the uncertainty of not having a permanent home. The stress weighed so intensely on her that she suffered a heart attack during her stay. But even in the face of this daunting obstacle, Elayne’s spirit remained unbroken. With the help of Ascension Hospital social workers, she connected with OLHSA and other local agencies, determined to secure a safe, stable home. There were days when the road seemed impossibly long. Elayne faced numerous health setbacks along the way, yet she never lost sight of her goal. Even after being approved for a housing voucher, the challenge of finding an available unit within her time limit seemed overwhelming. But Elayne’s strength was met with kindness. A member of Community Bible Church’s BBQ ministry heard of her struggles and came alongside her to share an open door—a senior apartment complex with a waiting list—and Elayne applied. Weeks later, her perseverance paid off: Elayne was accepted. In September 2024, with the keys to her new home in hand, Elayne crossed the threshold into a new chapter of her life. Her journey wasn’t just about finding housing; it was about reclaiming her dignity, health, and peace. Elayne’s story is a powerful reminder that, no matter how difficult the path, there is always hope.”



Homeless Awareness Month is promoted in conjunction with the Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness (MCAH) and will be held statewide throughout November. It is a concerted effort to raise the public’s awareness about issues relating to homelessness in the state of Michigan.



The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care and member agencies sponsor the event locally. In addition to the upcoming art event, this year’s activities included:



-A donation drive - needs include: Backpacks, hats and gloves, socks, underwear, hygiene items (think toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, and soap), and snacks.



-Dine to Donate at Sunrise Diner on Friday, November 8 – dine in or carry out and 10% of sales will go into a Barrier Buster Fund.



Both the Howell Carnegie District Library and the Brighton District Library also have Homeless Awareness Month exhibits and displays that will be up all month long.



For community members seeking additional background information about the landscape of homelessness in Livingston County, visit the Human Services Collaborative Body’s website to view resources and fact sheets. That link is provided. A 2024 Event Flyer is attached.



Photo: Howell Library 2015 Homeless Silhouette Display