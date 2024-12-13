Home Warranty Scam Letter Should Be Thrown Away, Authorities Say

December 13, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



There is a home warranty scam making the rounds in Livingston County.



Cheryl Gatt, a homeowner in Howell told WHMI she recently received a letter stating that their home warranty was expiring or had already expired. The letter was designed to look like it was from the builder and home-worker company for their house.



The letter was signed by “Wade Grant, Program Director.”



Gatt said she called the phone number listed, and the people were “pushy and demanding payment.”



After speaking to the phony company, Gatt called her builder and home warranty company. The legitimate company said the letter was not from them.



Authorities said the letters have been making the rounds for some time. The letters have been found in Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and Washington.



There is also a similar scam that involves vehicle warranties. Both scams have letters that say it’s a “Final Notice” to make them seem more legitimate.



The best course of action is to ignore the letter and throw it away.



(photo credit: Cheryl Gatt)