Home Sales: October YOY Listings, Days on Market Edged Higher in SE MI

November 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A bit of good news for prospective home buyers across southeast Michigan as new listings year-over-year in October were up six percent.



"That's great news. And you'll see the homes on market were up about 16 percent. This is good news for buyers because you have more options for them, when they're out looking for a home," says Karen Kage, CEO of multiple listing service Realcomp.



The number of days on the market also edged upward, compared to October 2025.



"To me it shows there are more properties to look at, so it's taking a little bit longer for people to make their choice. That's not a bad thing," said Kage.



Livingston County remains a hot housing market, with the average sales price still hovering around the $390,000 range, but down about five percent from a year earlier.



The median sales price in Washtenaw County last month was $420,000, $365,000 in Oakland County and $215,000 for a single-family home in Genesee County.



"This time of year, it always slows down," Kage added. "The prices will come down a little bit in September, then into the fall and the winter. In November and December, we see things slow tremendously."



"There's been so much going on this year, hopefully next year we'll be able to have a better grasp of what to expect."



Realcomp's October data is attached below.