Holt Man Pleads Guilty To Hartland Target Break-In

September 8, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A man who was accused of breaking into the Hartland Target store has pleaded guilty.



26-year old Mark Anthony Pierce of Holt was charged with one count of breaking and entering a building with intent following the May 2nd incident. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Target store early that morning on a report of a breaking and entering in progress.



Based on a description of the suspect vehicle, deputies located and initiated a traffic stop. The search also involved the Michigan State Police, Hamburg Township Police, Brighton police, and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit. Pierce was taken into custody with multiple Apple computer products recovered at the scene.



At a pretrial hearing held on August 28th, Pierce pleaded guilty, with the prosecution agreeing to no jail time with the Michigan Department of Corrections. If not granted, he may withdraw his plea. Pierce faces sentencing on October 1st.