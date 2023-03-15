Holt Administrators Find Gun in Student's Backpack

March 15, 2023

A 16-year-old at Holt Sr. High School was taken into custody on Tuesday after school administrators found a gun in his backpack.



According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, a School Resource Officer was notified by school administration around 1:45 p.m. that a handgun was located and recovered from the student’s backpack.



After the student was separated from the backpack, it was determined the handgun was loaded.



Thee student was taken into custody. He is currently being housed at the Inhgam County Youth Home and faces possible criminal charges.



In a press release, Sheriff Wriggelsworth recognized the astute and decisive actions of the Holt Security Team for their handling of the incident.