Holocaust Survivor To Speak At "Arise And Shine" Luncheon

October 6, 2019

A holocaust survivor and a single mother will speak at an upcoming event that celebrates women overcoming adversity, and their path to strength and bravery.



Livingston County Habitat for Humanity will hold the “Arise and Shine: Winning Women 2019” luncheon on Thursday, October 17th, at the 2/42 church in Brighton. Resource Development Director Ryan Skomial says the event recognizes women who show courage, tenacity and dignity, noting that the base demographic that Livingston’s Habitat for Humanity serves is moms and single mothers; making the event resonate with the nonprofit.



The luncheon will feature keynote speaker and Holocaust survivor, Irene Miller, whose journey is described as “unique”. Miller was not in a death camp, but was one of the 300,000 Polish Jews who escaped across the Nazi-Soviet frontier. Skomial says Miller will share her family’s story of survival; a message that Skomial says carries a theme of not knowing how strong someone is until they are tested. Skomial adds the theme is very fitting because the women in the families that Habitat for Humanity serves are facing obstacles that may not always be a chronic need, but one of life’s challenges and tests.



Also speaking to guests will be Lisa Varney, who is the organization’s newest partner family to receive a new home from Habitat for Humanity. Skomial says Varney is a single mother that has faced many obstacles but has never thrown in the towel and has always worked hard with a smile on her face. Skomial says Habitat for Humanity is excited to serve her and help her build her own home, adding that all the strength and drive behind the project is coming from Varney.



The luncheon featuring both women is free to attend; however, guests will be asked to consider making a goodwill donation to Livingston County Habitat for Humanity in its mission to help area residents in need build a strong and solid foundation for their families' futures. Those interested in attending are asked to visit the link below or Habitat for Humanity's Facebook page to reserve seats. (DK)